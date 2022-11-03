The era of Efraín Velarde came to an end with the UNAM Cougarsafter the club made it official through its social networks and will no longer be able to be in the new era of Rafael Puente Jr., who is the new technical director.

“Thank you for your dedication for so many years. You will always be a cougar,” published the Liga MX team for what is to come.

With this departure, Efraín Velarde ends a second stage with the UNAM Pumas, after returning in 2021 after arriving from the Mazatlan FC.

Efraín Velarde was part of the UNAM Pumas titles in Clausura 2004, Apertura 2004, Clausura 2009 and Closure 2011. In his last stage with the university students, the player was part of the team that was in the semifinals against the Rojinegros del Atlas.

In addition, the defender was a member of UNAM’s Pumas in the Concacaf Champions League Final, which they lost to the Seattle Sounders.

We recommend you read

Another of the dismissals of Pumas from UNAM was that of Leonel López for the following contest. López has already said goodbye to the feline club through his social networks and now he will look for another opportunity in Liga MX.