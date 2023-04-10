The UANL Tigers They fired their coach, Marco Antonio Ruiz, this Sunday for poor results, hours after the team’s home defeat against Mazatlán, and his place will be taken by the Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldi.

“We want to inform our fans that the Tigres club has made the decision to terminate the contract of Marco Antonio “Chima” Ruiz as technical director of our team”, reported the directive on his twitter account.

Ruiz was appointed as a strategist for the tigers, after the Argentine Dieco Cocca resigned to become the Mexican coach for the 2026 World Cup; since then, the Tigers have added three wins, one draw and five losses, four of them in the last four outings. The biggest setback was suffered by the team this Saturday, when they fell 1-2 with Mazatlán.

Despite having one of the most expensive squads in Liga MX, Tigres has left a bad impression on its fans, suffering four setbacks at home, including the royal derby against its most bitter rival, Monterrey.

Tigres has six wins, three draws, five losses and 21 points, with which it appears in seventh place in the position table of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League. “We thank ‘Chima’ for the willingness and courage he had to take on this project; We will inform you shortly who will take the position of technical director”, added the note.

This Monday the tigers have announced the coach who will replace ‘Chima’ Ruiz just a few hours after the removal of the Mexican. The feline group announced in a statement that the Uruguayan Robert Dante Siboldi will be its new coach starting this Monday.

“We inform our fans that Robert Dante Siboldi will assume the Technical Direction of our team as of today. Siboldi will make his debut as Tigres coach for this Thursday’s game against Motagua of Honduras, within the Concacaf Champions League,” the statement read.

In the last three days of the Clausura 2023, the tigers they will visit Querétaro next Sunday, they will receive Puebla on Thursday the 20th and they will visit León on Sunday the 30th. With nine points to play, Tigres is five units away from the direct qualification zone to the quarterfinals, which suggests that He will have to look for his pass to the group of the best eight in a reclassification.

the walk of Robert Dante Siboldi As the new coach of the Tigres, he will start in the Concacaf Champions League, in which last Wednesday he defeated Motagua of Honduras 0-1, whom he will host on Thursday, in the quarterfinal phase.