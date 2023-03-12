Mexico.- tigers lost again in the season, now he did it against him America club in a game that at times could have gone up on the scoreboard but the rival’s defense had a good night, in addition to the fact that those who had the advantage took advantage of them to take the 3 points to the capital. Before it Marco Antonio “Chima” Ruiz He had nothing left to do but offer an apology to the Tigres fans for the result.

After the end of the game in a press conference, the cats’ coach was embarrassed and somewhat uncomfortable with the result of the night, he assured that he was not planning to have a presentation. “You see the numbers, but I also said that there will be no excuses and obviously today was a bad night. Apologize to the fans, it was not a good night“, he commented.

Chima Ruiz considers that prior to this game they had not had any where the situation did not favor them in terms of performance, he only stressed that it was a bad night but that they hope that soon they will be able to make the conversion to seek to bring joy to their fans.

“Today things didn’t work out, but we are professionals, I have to focus on the operation and I can’t control the rest. I understand the annoyance of the people and we are looking to give them joy,” said the coach who has now taken some whistles and claims on social networks.

With this result, Tigres remained in second position with 21 points, already tied with Chivas and one point behind América. Now they will have to prepare for the game the following weekend when they face the Monterrey team in the Classic Regala match in which they will be highly demanded and the result will be more than important.