Mexico City.- One of the stellar events of the day ten of the Closing 2024 will be played today in the greatest temple of Mexican soccer, the Aztec stadiumlocated at South of Mexico City.

The Blue Cross Machine will receive the presence of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara in order to start from scratch after losing the Young Classic the previous week against America club.

The Sacred Flock tries to continue at its pace in the Mexican Capital. After beating Pumas UNAM (3-1) in Guadalajara, he wants to repeat the trick against Cruz Azul and reach the National Classic quietly.

Martín Anselmi, Cruz Azul coach, does not want to repeat the same mistake as last Saturday, so in this event he made changes, mainly in defense, to take care of Kevin Mier's goal.

For his part, Fernando Gago, Chivas coach, will not modify his starting lineup, so the prodigal son, Javier Hernández Balcazar, will have to wait from the bench to add minutes today.

Before the opening whistle on our Debate website we will tell you the names of the twenty-two players lined up from the beginning for this commitment on date ten of Clausura 2024.

27.- Juan Rangel

2.- Alan Mozo

4.- Antonio Briseño

43.- Gilberto Sepúlveda

13.- Jesús Orozco Chaquetee

20.- Fernando Beltrán

15.- Erick Gutiérrez

4.- Victor Guzmán

25.- Roberto Alvarado

16.- Cade Cowell

19.- Ricardo Marín

