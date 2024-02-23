Guadalajara Jalisco.- Javier Hernandez Balcazar excites the fans of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara by spreading his progress after his injury due to cruciate ligament former that keeps him away from the courts.

Today, at the facilities of Green Valleyhe 'Chicharito' He trained at the pace of his teammates after doing the same last Monday prior to this midweek's duel against the rays of Club Necaxa.

Through their social networks, Javier Hernandez He left a message and three photographs showing himself almost recovered and ready to debut in the Closing 2024 of the League Mexican.

“Feeling better day by day, always trusting in the process,” reads 'Chicharito' Hernández's publication.

'Chicharito' almost ready to make his debut

Instagram ch14_

The debut of 'Pea' It is planned for the month of March. According to several reports, Fernando Gago could count on him in his next match against UNAM Pumas.

However, the Argentine spoke about the forward's situation, letting it be known that he will not yet take him into account for this weekend's match at the 'Perla Tapatia'.

Fernando Gago I would think about calling Javier Hernandez Balcazar for the meeting against Blue Cross which will be played next March 2, but that will depend on their performance during the following practices of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara.

