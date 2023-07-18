Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Last week the technical director of the UANL Tigers, Robert Dante Siboldiconfirmed that the mexican player, Ozziel Herrera, 22 years old, could reinforce the club this season, however the signing has not materialized yet but it adapts to what they are looking for in San nicolas de los heros.

“The board is handling it, it is not closed, there are more options, but it adapts to what we are looking for, to competitiveness, to strengthen the position, he can play on the wing and inside, he is very old, experienced, young, selected . He is a player of a good level, he is interesting, Viena reinforces. the one who comes Ozziel (Herrera) It comes to strengthen the position, “he declared at a press conference.

He Forward of the red and black of the Atlas concentrated with the Mexican National Team that recently won the Gold Cup 2023 yesterday (Sunday) in Los Angeles, California by surpassing by the minimum his similar Panama with the annotation of Santiago Gimenez.

Ozziel Herrera in the Atlas match

Hours after the celebration on the pitch of the SoFi Stadium the one also selected, ‘Charly’ Rodriguez, player of the Blue Cross Machinehe approached Ozziel Herrera who was recording live after winning the Concacaf title.

Ozziel Herrera facing Puebla

He former Rayados player gave indications about his possible arrival at the UANL Tigers after commenting that “In Monterrey he will not drink“, to which the attacker said “shut up” while laughing and continuing the celebration between alcoholic drinks and band music.

Atlas is willing to yield to the offender if the Auriazul team presents an offer that is convincing in the Red and Black Burrow. At the moment they have already entered into some talks to obtain the purchase-sale that is not part of the loan of Jordi Caicedowho was announced by the Guadalajara team today.