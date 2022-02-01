The start of Clausura 2022 has been positive for Atlascurrent Liga MX champion. The red and black march undefeated in their first three games after winning a pair and drawing the other, results that have given them seven points, which have them in third position in the general table.

Part of the favorable start for the ‘Foxes’ is their defense, because in the initial games before the FIFA Date only allowed one goal, which they received in a tie at one point in the visit to León. In the last two games the nets defended by Atlas have not moved.

Much of the best defense in the tournament is thanks to the interventions of goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, who has avoided adverse partial markers or momentary draws. The only goal he has received in the 270 minutes played was a penal collected by Ángel Mena. His performance against America earned him to be considered part of the ideal eleven for matchday 3.

Read more: Liga MX: Pumas record two victories at Xolos since their promotion to the First Division

Anderson Santamaría and Diego Barbosa, Atlas defenders, were also part of this ideal line-up due to their solidity in the last line and in personal encounters with rival attackers.

Read more: Liga MX: Joaquín Montecinos says goodbye to Audax and excites Xolos de Tijuana

Next Sunday ‘La Academia’ will host Santos Laguna at the Jalisco stadium and will seek to remain undefeated and increase the 339 minutes they have accumulated without conceding a goal. The ‘Warriors’ have only managed a draw but have scored a goal in their three games.