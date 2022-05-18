The Atlas Red and Black of Colombian Julián Quiñones will receive this Wednesday the Tigres of French striker André Pierre Gignac, at the start of the semifinals of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League.

At the Jalisco Stadium, the Atlas, current champion, will bet on his best weapon, the defense, and from there try to do damage with the duo of Quiñones and the Argentine Julio Furch, keys to the attack. Directed by the Argentine Diego Cocca, the Atlas will go out to impose conditions in their stadium against an opponent who, although they reached the semifinal by a hair, has the best attack in Liga MX.

Atlas eliminated Chivas de Guadalajara 3-2 with practical football, which began with good order at the back, vitality in midfield and forcefulness on the part of Quiñones and Furch.

This Wednesday the Atlas hosts Tigres in the first leg of the semifinals/@AtlasFC

Spearheaded by Gignac, leader of the scorers, the tigers of the strategist Miguel Herrera were the team with the best attack, tied with Pachuca, and this Wednesday they will go out to do damage as visitors in a duel with the aroma of revenge because the Rojinegros eliminated the felines in the playoff of the Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League.

That time they finished tied 1-1 and Atlas advanced to the quarterfinals for the best position in the regular phase standings; something different now because Tigres finished second in the standings and Guadalajara, third. I mean, Atlas needs to win the series if he wants to be a finalist again.

In the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX, the tigers They beat Cruz Azul 0-1, but lost in their stadium by the same margin and if they won the series it was due to the poor forcefulness of the Celestes, unable to win with one more man on the field for 45 minutes of the match. lap.

The series looks even. Atlas He needs to ratify his good defense and the effectiveness of his attack, while the Tigres are forced to exploit the offensive with Gignac, with the Paraguayan Carlos González, the Colombian Luis Quiñones and the Uruguayan Nicolás López. On Saturday, the second leg of the semifinals of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League at the University Stadium, home of the Tigres.