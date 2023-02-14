This Tuesday the activity of the MX League on the first double date of the Clausura 2023, and one of the games scheduled for this day is that of Tigres against the Juarez Braves. The cats want to seek the leadership of the table and maintain the undefeated record against the border.

Although the rivalry between these two teams does not have a long history, there are a couple of circumstances that add an additional expectation. It’s about the return Jesus DuenasCarlos Salcedo and Louis ‘Chaka’ Rodriguez to the ‘Volcán’, the stadium where they played for several years as locals and which will now receive them as rivals.

In the case of Dueñas, he won a total of 10 titles during his time in the tigers and for a long time he was one of the leaders of the club. Contrary to the case of ‘Titan’ Salcedothat despite winning two championships with the cats, his departure did not take place in the best circumstances and he always had moments of friction with the fans.

The ‘Titan’ is one of the players from Juárez with a past in Tigres who will visit the ‘Volcán’ this Tuesday. Photo: JAM MEDIA

In this context, the defender had no qualms about “turning on” the spirits a bit through social networks with a message that, to a certain extent, could be considered a challenge for the feline fans. “It smells like royal lands… will it be time to endure booing tomorrow? Be serious!” He published in a Mexican defender on his social networks, “wrote this Monday the 13th on Twitter the defender of juarez.

However, upon arrival at the concentration hotel, Salcedo He shared for ABC that he hopes the reception will be good. “The truth is that I hope not, but in the end it’s football and you have to see what happens,” adding that he will always keep a special cairño for tigers.

We recommend you read

“I did things well, the numbers are there, you have to see. Right now I’m with juarezI like how they have treated me, how they have made me feel the way both the board of directors and the fans have expressed their affection for me, so I tell you I go week after week”, he concluded. In addition to Dueñas, Salcedo and Rodríguez, also jordan sierra and Alfredo Talavera they have a blue-aurow past, but not as significant as the other three.