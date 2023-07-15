Tijuana, Baja California.- The Machine of Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti It is not oiled in this tournament start. Three games played and none with a victory. Today, on his visit to Tijuana the cementeros broke their scoring drought but could not find a way to get out of the bottom of the table.

A great goal from Ignacio Rivero (45′) It wasn’t enough to win Hot Stadium this Friday. He former Xolos player took the free kick to deceive the exporter of Blue Cross, Jose de Jesus Coronawho left his left post in the path of the ball.

Christian Tabó he forgave the rojinegros in a good play that the cement side put together. That mistake cost him at the end of the game when he saw his frame fall twice, with the great goal from ‘Cocoliso’ Carlos González (57′) and the own goal of Diber Cambindo (90+2′).

Cruz Azul celebrates Ignacio Rivero’s goal

He Paraguayan chain three games in the Opening 2023 with a goal as a reinforcement from Tijuana. He grabbed the ball and powerfully defeated the keeper Andrés Gudiño, who saved a great one on aggregate but with an immediate play, his partner put his head in and nailed the ball to his own door. 2-1 official.

Tijuana beat the Machine 2-1

Blue Cross will remain in the last place of the qualifying table ahead of his debut on July 21 in the League Cup before him inter miami of Lionel Messi. For his part, Xolos of Tijuana will sleep third with four points after winning again at home in the Mx League.

The team of michael herrera will travel in the next few days to USA and will face Philadelphia Union on July 22. He Opening 2023 of Liga MX It will return to activity until August.