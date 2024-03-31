Hidalgo, Pachuca.- The Red Devils of Toluca FC they set fire to Hidalgo stadium of the Tuzos from the Pachuca Club who are having a difficult time in the final part of the Clausura 2024 of the Mexican League.

The squad of Guillermo Almada took advantage with the nascent annotation of Miguel Rodríguez (3')who pushed the ball after a shot in which Tiago Volpi becomes complicit by not caring correctly the nearest post

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Being in the lead very early only activated the illusion of respectability, since the diabolical laughter of the elements of the Toluca FC was present on the field to frighten the Hidalgo.

Brian García (13') guided the comeback scarlet with a volley shot that could break the strings of the goal of Carlos Morenowho saved a penalty from the infallible Tiago Volpi.

Carlos Moreno celebrates Pachuca's goal

jam media

He Cerberus of the Club Pachuca He thought he had won the archer's duel, however his feet were not on the goal line. The trio was repeated and this time Tiago Volpi He tricked him into scoring his 15th goal with the Toluca FC shirt.

The night was still Mexican when Alexis Vega (44') the gift of Sergio Barretowho became the blue and white villain after committing the penal and leave the ball at the mercy of the choricero youth squad.

Club Pachuca He refused to lower his arms, pushed in the second half and managed to shorten the distance with a left-footed shot from Bryan González (82'), however time died and they were unable to avoid their third defeat in a row. 2-3 official.

Alexis Vega collaborated in the victory of Toluca FC

jam media

The Red Devils of Renato Paiva will sleep in third position with 26 points, while Club Pachuca stumbled to sixth place and begins to risk his place in the League direct.

Haven't you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.