Several days have passed since the game was played. Young Classic between America and Blue Cross but the controversy over the result and several specific plays continues, especially with the alleged penalty that was committed against Alejandro Zendejasa player for the Águilas, but the same Arbitration Commission has arrived to put an end to the doubts at once.

As has already become a custom, the Arbitration Commission He has shared the VAR audios on his social networks of that specific play, this in order to avoid problems and misinterpretations.

The play that was presented was just at the beginning of the second half where Alejandro Zendejas entered the Cruz Azul area with a controlled ball but just before shooting he fell due to the inertia of a sweep by the defense. Immediately afterwards the game continued and after a silent review of the VAR it was determined that there was no foul.

Already in the video published by the Arbitration Commission you can hear the conversation that says: “Nothing, nothing, the foot is planted. There is no more, it is planted, it is in the ground“, was what referee Oscar Mejía said. Seconds later the VAR responds, “the player spikes the ball and his leg is on the ground and the other player is already going limp.”

Under these parameters, the referee who did not review the play, decided not to sanction the penalty and for the duel to remain normal. Fortunately for him, that was the only real risk play that he had to solve, the goals disallowed for América and a possible expulsion for Charly Rodríguez, he passed it without any problem.