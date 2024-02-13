Mexico City.- The Blue Cross Machine begins to evaluate different alternatives when having approval to hire a new element after losing Gabriel Fernandez due to a serious injury St. Louis on Saturday.

The bull' what remains of the clausura 2024 of the MX League. For this reason, the sports area turned to the competition regulations to find out what they need if they want to cover the loss in attack of 'Toro' Fernández in this tournament.

According to the article 39which deals with ups and downs due to injury, a team can sign another player even though the transfer market has already closed.

“Only a player who has suffered an injury that requires surgical treatment and/or takes at least six months to recover may be replaced,” the section reads.

Gabriel Fernández is transferred to the hospital

According to the TUDN reporter, Adrian Esparza Oteo, Carlos Alberto Vela Garrido Yes, you are interested in the Cruz Azul Machine as it is free agent after completing his connection with Los Angeles FC.

«Carlos Vela is an option to reinforce Blue Cross, the interest is real. At any moment there could be news,” he reported in his social networks. However, there are several points that Blue Cross must take into account:

Carlos Vela real option for Cruz Azul

Carlos candle He already said that it is not in his plans to come play in the Liga MXis still waiting for a possible renewal of contract with LAFC and the issue of salary would be fundamental if they try to mitigate the absence of Gabriel Fernandez with the arrival of 'Bombardier'.

