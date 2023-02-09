Carlos Hermosillo did not hold anything back in an interview with Marca Claro, when he confessed that the culprits of this debacle of results in the Maquina Celeste del Cruz Azul in the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League, is the fault of the board, especially Víctor Velázquez .

The former player explained in an interview with Marca Claro that it sounds like “crazy”, but at the stage of Guillermo ‘Billy’ Alvarezthe team had better reinforcements and was fighting tournament by tournament mostly for the first places in Mexican soccer.

“What I’m going to tell you is crazy, but Billy Álvarez returns because the team had him there, good or bad, but there he was, he brought players who complied,” he said. Carlos Hermosillo.

In addition, Carlos Hermosillo commented that the board of directors does not know what to do with their current players, since they gave them a gold mine and so far they have not known how to guide it hand in hand with Raul ‘Potro’ Gutierrez.

Carlos Hermosillo cannot explain how they have not been able to sign positive results in this contest and that is an issue that keeps him worried, since he is very fond of light blue colors.

We recommend you read

“Unfortunately, the current board of directors has turned La Máquina into a “mediocre” team and that is very sad since it is a team with a great history in Liga MX,” he said.