Santos Laguna He was eliminated from the Clausura 2022 tournament playoff and for the first time he will not be in the final phase after 4 consecutive tournaments in which he managed to qualify. Despite this, Charles Acevedo He hopes to stay on the radar of the Mexican National Team.

The young Mexican goalkeeper had a good performance in Santos’ triumph against Athletic San Luis this Sunday, although the result no longer served to achieve classification. At the end of the game, Acevedo acknowledged that they were hurt for not reaching the playoffs.

“We are frustrated for not achieving the objective of going to the league, but the last impression is important. The team was united and with the desire to transcend. It was a very bad and complicated start, but I keep that courage of all to reverse the situation. I’m happy with the saves, but the collective result is what matters”, he declared.

On the other hand, he considered that the break between tournaments will do the Lagunero team good to renew forces and look for a better tournament in the Opening 2022. Regarding his individual objectives, he pointed out that he wants to play Liguilla again and earn a place in the Mexican team heading to Qatar 2022.

“We need to resurface, right now we need to disconnect. Vacations always come in handy and think about what’s to come. Personally, I want to play in the Liguilla and continue in the National Team. For that I have to work hard and, obviously, the collective results add up”, recognized the goalkeeper from Saints.

We recommend you read

So far, Acevedo has played twice with the Mexican National Team, both friendly games against Chile and Guatemala. While for official matches, he was only summoned in the match against Honduras, after the loss of jonathan orozco, but stayed on the bench. “I am going to continue working with a lot of humility and effort to be able to be there,” she sentenced.