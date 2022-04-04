This Sunday Santos Laguna achieved an important 3-1 victory over Pachuca in the Santos Corona Territory in a duel on matchday 12 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX Leaguevictory that has left great motivation in the Torreón club, as goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo let it be seen in a press conference.

Saints beat Pachuca 3-1, who came to this game as leaders of Liga MX. Uruguayan Brian Lozano made it 1-0 for the Guerreros in the 42nd minute with a penalty taken to the left of Argentine goalkeeper Oscar Ustari. At 51, the ‘Egg’ Lozano stole the ball in the Pachuca defense’s attempt to get out and enabled Colombian Harold Preciado in the area, who made it 2-0. The 3-0 was the work of Jordan Carrillo with a left-footed shot inside the area, at 75. The Argentine Nicolás Ibáñez got the 3-1 discount at 82′ with a header.

In a press conference this Monday, the goalkeeper Charles Acevedo He highlighted on more than one occasion the motivation that exists today in the albiverde squad, after the victory against Pachuca, a commitment in which the Warriors gave a round performance in front of their fans.

“The reality is that yesterday the team showed an important character and a lot of personality against one of the leaders like Pachuca. A game that we knew would be very difficult, but the team was up to the task; motivated by the victory, motivated by the performance we had, although we still had to keep a clean sheet. The team is at its peak so far in the tournament; We can still give more, that leap in quality to stay in the top positions when it comes to Liguilla”.

Carlos Acevedo said that Saints is motivated not only by the latest results, but also by the great victory against Pachuca that came as leader on matchday 12 of the MX League. “A lot of motivation. Beating Pachuca and more than anything because of the way we did it gives us a lot of motivation. In the morning we talked about how it was a victory that we have already celebrated, that we have already celebrated and now we are focused on Monterrey. Pachuca has been the most regular team, but yesterday we showed that we are up for great things, with the intensity and that fight of Guerreros that we showed on the pitch”.

The goalkeeper of the Warriors He spoke about the next match, where they will visit the Rayados de Monterrey on Saturday, April 9, on date 13. “Working during the week with a victory helps a lot in terms of mood. We have an outstanding debt at the Monterrey Stadium, we know that it has been a difficult place for us, but we have that motivation and that desire to play a great game. We have to play a very intelligent game and look for the three points”.

After receiving the first call-up with the Mexican National Team for the World Cup qualifying matches, Acevedo maintains the illusion of entering the call for Mexico to sneak into the 2022 Qatar World Cup, for which he assured that he will continue to fight day by day in the MX League. “I am going to fight for a place, with a lot of humility and work I have to show day after day. The goalkeepers that Professor Gerardo Martino has been calling are goalkeepers of great quality and hierarchy. The simple fact of competing for a place fills me with pride, and I have that motivation to fight for position”.