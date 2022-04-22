America has 5 consecutive victories under Fernando Ortiz and is two points behind Blue Cross, fourth place and at the moment the last classified direct to the quarterfinals. Those from Coapa will have two important games at the end of the regular phase, in which they will seek to secure their ticket at least to the playoffs.

To qualify for the direct Liguilla, the Eagles need to win and also that Cruz Azul, Monterey and Atlas let go points along the way. While for the playoffs, he would secure his classification if he added this weekend, regardless of the results of the rest of the teams in the last two days of the tournament.

At the moment, the Eagles are in seventh place with 22 points, two more than Chivas, Necaxa and Athletic San Luisthree more than Pumas and León, and four more than the Toluca. The Red Devils are the last team that could top the Blue-Creams, but it looks highly unlikely.

América also has the advantage that it has a difference of 5 goals, while Lion Y Toluca they have -5 and -13, respectively. So for those from Coapa to be left out, they would need to lose their last two games by a landslide against Tigres and Cruz Azul.

In addition, it would be necessary for León to thrash Santos this day and then lose to Toluca on the last date of the final phase. With that combination and a win by wide goal difference against Atlasthe Red Devils could leave America out of the playoffs.

However, in the event that the Mexiquenses lose or tie on this day, or if the Eagles win or tie against tigersthere will no longer be a mathematical way in which those from Coapa are left out of the playoffs.