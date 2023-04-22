Tijuana, Baja California.- His destiny hangs by a thread. Xolos de Tijuana begins to say goodbye to any possibility of playing the 2023 Liga MX Clausura finals by not knowing how to attack ten lions for most of the match belonging to matchday 16 tonight.

Graduated in Communication from the Centro Universitario Internacional de México, Campus Ecatepec II. I began my professional career at Grupo Imagen Multimedia within the team of the Radio RMX 98.5 station. I wrote for the Excelsior newspaper and supported the production of the Adrenalina program. I narrate soccer 7 and Liga TDP in streaming with the sports broadcasting group Vive Siete and with a year of experience in Sports Debate.

see more