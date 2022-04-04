After weeks of uncertainty, the smile returned to the face of the Ecuadorian striker Bryan Anglewho terminated his contractual relationship with The Celestial Machine of the Cruz Azul to arrive at Santos F.C. of Brazilian football.

After leaving behind the pressure experienced in recent days and receiving multiple criticisms, the “Cuco” was already presented as “Fish” and stated that in The Ferris Wheel “They made everything easy for me” to be able to migrate to the Brazilian.

“I am very happy, eager and expecting to join a big club like Santos FC, with the history it has. I felt very happy and very motivated when I found out that Santos FC was interested in me, so I did everything possible to be here,” he said.

Also, the former attacker of the Emelec He assured that since he was in the Celeste team, the deal with the board and John Reynoso it was the best. “He went to talk with the board and with the coach (Juan Reynoso), who behaved very well and went to talk to the board so that they would facilitate my departure,” he explained.

