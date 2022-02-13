Mexico.- In addition to the victory achieved in the field of Santos Laguna the America club He also had a historic moment with one of his players, Bruno Valdez officially reached the mark he left many years ago, Alfred Tena. The Paraguayan scored from 11 steps his goal number 26 with the colors of the blue-cream team, tying “Capitán Furia”. This mark was sought by the defender for a long time but the scoring opportunities had been less and less so he was not given it.

The game started with the left foot when in the first minutes it was the same Bruno Valdez who scored in his own goal. After that he was looking for the move that could vindicate him in the game and with which he could help his team. It was just in the 56th minute when a penalty in favor of Club América put the glory at his feet. From the 11 steps the South American “shot” Carlos Acevedo to give the victory to the Eagles and achieve his 26th goal with America.

Through its social networks, Club América congratulated the player with an emotional message, “26 goals, historic defender. Bruno Valdez equaled Alfredo Tena’s record. Valdez and Tena are the defenders with the most goals scored for the Águilas del América,” read in the publication, along with an image where several celebrations of the Paraguayan are seen with their different phases in the team.

Bruno Valdez arrived at the MX League with Club América in the 2016 Apertura and since then he began with his scoring quota, despite being a central defender he knew how to appear in important moments. His goals have been counted in the participations in all the official competitions that he has played with the azulcrema team. His best record was in the Apertura 2018 when América lifted the title, during the regular season he scored 4 goals and in Liguilla he was one of those who shouted goals the most times with at least a couple more of them.

Bruno Valdez ties Alfredo Tena as Club América’s highest scoring defender | Photo: Capture

He would have achieved the goal for some time now, but a ligament injury took him away from the courts for several months, which made it difficult for him. After that, returning to the level is something that he has not achieved so far. In this Clausura 2022 this match on date 5 barely had the first opportunity of him playing 89 minutes in the victory of his team with a goal in favor and one more against in addition to adding his first yellow card. His ownership was due to an injury to Cáceres in the last game.

It is possible that for the match on Wednesday, February 16, this will be on the field again when América visits Mazatlán FC in a match pending on matchday 2. If Santiago Solari considers that the team that won against Santos can work for him, he will not hesitate to send them back to play including Bruno Valdez.