America tied against Pachuca in the first leg of the Clausura 2022 semifinal. The Eagles took the lead in the Diego Valdesbut they could not keep it because Nicolás Ibáñez equalized through the penalty kick a few minutes from the end of the game.

The action, like others in the Liguilla games in this Clausura 2022, was not without controversy. On the play, Jorge Sanchez brushed against Aviles Hurtado and this fell inside the area, after which the referee Jorge Antonio Pérez Durán signaled the maximum penalty, a rigorous decision for some.

About, Bruno Valdez He accepted that his partner touched the Pachuca attacker, but he preferred not to enter the debate. “According to Jorge (Sánchez), it touched him a little bit and the judge went to see her and it took him as long as he had to take to resolve that case and he decided so. We will continue working on our own and there is nothing left but to move on” .

On the other hand, he assured that the draw against Pachuca It doesn’t leave them with a bitter taste, but they will have to improve to seek victory in the second leg. “The only thing left to do is keep working, keep putting them in and try to take advantage of all the scoring opportunities that arise there”.

“It’s a complicated game, it’s a complicated court, but we look for victory in any court we go to and obviously knowing what we have to do. We have to take advantage of the opportunities we have,” concluded the Paraguayan defender.

With the tie at one goal in the Aztec stadiumAmerica will have to win the second leg in the Hidalgo Stadium, because with the global tie the Tuzos will advance. The match is scheduled for Sunday, May 22 at 8:06 p.m. Central Mexico.