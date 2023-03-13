In a very even duel, the Juarez Braves they faced the Rays of the Necaxa in the Olímpico Benito Juárez, a duel that ended with a draw at one goal, in a match that closed day 11 of the tournament Clausura 2023 of Liga MX.

The Bravos they extended their streak to five games without being able to win in the mexican soccerbut they added a valuable point that allows them to stay in the playoff zone.

It was the set of Necaxa who opened the scoring at the border, did so starting the second half, when the Spaniard appeared at minute 52 edgar mendez to send it to save to put the 0-1.

But the borders did not lower their arms, they put the Argentine scorer Thomas Molina at 46, and it was he who matched the cards at 68 minutes, putting the final 1-1.

The Bravos they reached 12 units in the championship, placing 11th in the general classification. For his part, he Necaxa He reached 9 points and occupies 15th place overall.