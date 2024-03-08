Mexico City.- He just arrived in Mexico and Lorenzo Faravelli could return to his native Argentina in summer when being on the radar of Boca Juniorsone of the most popular teams in the AFA Professional Soccer League.

He 30 years old from Rosariowho is part of the new project of Martin Anselmi in the Blue Cross Machinecould be one of the club's casualties at the end of the Clausura 2024 tournament of Liga MX.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

It seems that the institution of former Argentine player, Juan roman riquelmeclosely follows the performance of Faravelliwho scored his first goal in Mexico last Saturday at Aztec stadium against Chivas del Guadalajara (3-0).

He midfield player commanded the rout of the Machine upon receiving the pass 'Cuate' Sepúlveda to bend the right hand Juan Rangel and thus celebrate his first goal in it Mexican Soccer.

His relationship with Cruz Azul would last very little, after circulating that his destiny would be with the Boca Juniors Athletic ClubHowever, his representative broke the silence in the last moments.

As 'Bolavip Argentina' learned in a conversation with representative of Lorenzo Faravellihe argentine player “It is in competition, it is impossible for anything to happen in any club.”

Lorenzo Faravelli registers ten shares as holder with the Blue Cross Machine in his first campaign. He has accumulated 841 minutes in the box, during which time he received two yellow cards and earned his first goal versus Chivas del Guadalajara.

Haven't you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.