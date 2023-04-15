Mexico.- For some seasons the MX League was “invaded” by the streaming platforms Therefore, it became almost impossible to see all the games of the weekend, to the point of having to pay thousands of pesos to be able to access the Mexican soccer activity, something that the fans have criticized and do not put aside looking for a solution. .

Faced with this situation, Liga MX has tried to encourage fans with a statistic that they have recently revealed where they let them know that in this Closing 2023 more matches have been broadcast on open television but instead of receiving encouraging comments, the same fans turned against the announcement.

“During this 2023 Clausura Tournament, which is on the penultimate day of the Regular Phase, the number of LIGA BBVA MX matches broadcast on open television through Televisa and TV Azteca increased,” the publication reads.

They assure that the numbers have been rising from 35.9% to 41.1% of Liga MX matches broadcast by national channels such as Aztec TV and Televisa. They even reveal that so far there are 63 games scheduled on open signal compared to 54 last season.

But the fans have cared little and the criticism has not been long in coming with messages full of rancor, irony and even mockery of the announcement. “No, well, woahhh… what do you want? What do we thank you for? From morel I could see all of them for free”, “Hold on, they are going to get together from so many parties that they broadcast“, “Less than half are available on open TV, being

that our neighbors to the north can see them all on open TV”, as well as many more.

The fans are not entirely happy with the issue of broadcasts because if they want to watch a soccer weekend they will have to pay, Fox Sports Premium, VIX+, Star+, or some pay television service, and also the internet service.