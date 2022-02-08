Last Saturday’s game between Xolos de Tijuana and Cougars had a special meaning for Efrain Velarde by becoming his match number 300 wearing the auriazul shirt between the regular phase and the Liga MX league.

The boy who started playing on the Azcapotzalco pitches at the age of three made his debut with Universidad Nacional in Clausura 2004 and for ten years he became a benchmark for the side, until Clausura 2014, when he moved to Rayados de Monterrey.

In his first decade as a Unamite, Velarde won four league titles: the two-time championship in 2004 and also the Clausura 2009 and Clausura 2011 titles. In addition to the 2004 Champion of Champions and the Santiago Bernabéu trophy.

After Rayados, the youth squad was in León, Toluca, Monarcas Morelia and Mazatlán until returning to the Pumas for the Apertura 2021.

Efraín is 69 games away from being one of the five soccer players with the most games defending the Auriazul shirt, along with Manuel Negrete.