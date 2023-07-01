Mexico City.- It lasted a blow for andre jardine as technical director of the America club in this Opening 2023 of Liga Mx. He failed the strategy of covering the six casualties that he had in this match held at the Aztec stadium versus Braves of FC Juárez and ended up losing opening game.

The bluecreams decimated by the absences of Luis Angel Malagon, Israel Reyes, Alexander Zendejas, jonathan rodriguez, Alvaro Fidalgo and Henry Martinthey were surprised by a border team that turned it around in the closing minutes.

America club took the lead very early with a great goal from Leonardo Suarez (15′) free kick. The Eagles They flew to victory by controlling the game but the horse that reaches wins. The Bravos They attacked hard in the defining stretch to score twice.

Amaury Escoto played with Aviles Hurtado who attended Aitor Garcia (86′) who got into the area to get an unassailable flash to Oscar Jimenezand in the last of the meeting Angel Zapata (90+4′)from the outskirts of the rectangle, sent a race shot to beat the mexican goalkeeper.

Despite not being a good entry into the Colossus of Saint Ursula the boos did not wait at the end of the commitment by the respectable. Club América begins its journey with zero points and the Bravos run fast to score three points on this first day of the Opening 2023. 1-2 end.

For day two the feathered will leave the Mexico City to visit the Roosters of Querétaro in The corrector. Instead, FC Juarez debuts as a local against mx league champion, UANL Tigersin it Olympic Benito Juarez.