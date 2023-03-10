Matchday 11 of the Clausura 2023 is coming up and with this, the teams are under increasing pressure to get three points and be able to get into the Liguilla.
Thus, we are going to see how the odds are moving in the bookmakers and also which pick suits us for each Liga MX game this weekend.
Odds:
– Local: 2.15
– Draw: 3.35
-Visitor: 3.55
Pick:
Both teams score (1.91).
There are five consecutive games between both clubs that this happens, so we continue with the trend.
Odds:
– Venue: 3.20
– Draw: 3.45
-Visitor: 2.30
Pick:
Double opportunity Local / Puebla (1.67).
Little unit in this pick, as it is somewhat risky. We are going against the winning trend of Guadalajara because they have only won one of the last five games at the Cuauhtémoc stadium.
Odds:
– Local: 2.55
– Draw: 3.30
-Visitor: 2.90
Pick:
Win visitor / León (2.90).
Risky bet with a lot of potential to almost triple the money. However, seeing the moment that both teams are living, everything indicates a triumph for the Fiera.
Odds:
– Local: 1.95
– Tie: 3.65
-Visitor: 4.00
Pick:
Both teams score (1.67).
Five consecutive games of Pumas conceding a goal add to the need for points for the Machine, plus a poor defensive performance against Mazatlán, to give this forecast.
Odds:
– Venue: 2.35
– Tie: 3.45
-Away: 3.10
Pick:
Double opportunity Away / America (1.60).
Tigres has not won at the Estadio Universitario against the Águilas since December 2, 2017. Adding to this, the time for the cats is not the best, so a draw or defeat can be expected.
Odds:
– Local: 1.48
– Draw: 4.50
-Visitor: 6.50
Pick:
Local / Toluca with Asian handicap -1 (1.77).
The difference between the two teams is notorious. Thus, the Red Devils have everything to win the game, but we cover ourselves by closing the decimal of the handicap in case the difference is not greater than one goal.
Odds:
– Local: 1.95
– Draw: 3.80
-Away: 3.85
Pick:
Win Local / Saints (1.95)
Four of the last five matches between the two teams were won by Santos.
Odds:
– Venue: 2.50
– Draw: 3.30
-Visitor: 3.0
Pick:
Let pass (-)
Extremely close game and with practically no tendencies, so it is better not to bet here.
Odds:
– Local: 2.05
– Draw: 3.50
-Away: 3.75
Pick:
Loss of 2.5 goals (1.70)
Four of their last five matches ended 1-0. Therefore, neither Juárez nor Rayos promise many goals.
#Liga #bets #free #odds #picks #matchday #Clausura
Leave a Reply