Guadalajara Jalisco.- Chivas let go of win against Tuzos from Pachuca in the activity of date 6 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 tournament, and due to the crisis that the team of Richard Chain the fans ‘launched’ against the president Amaury Vergara.

Tonight the Flock played with one more man in front of the pupils ofand William Almada after the expulsion of Oscar Murillo (43′), who raised his leg too high and made contact with the young academy player, Sebastian Perez Bouquetleaving the blue and white squad vulnerable.

However, the Sacred Flock wasted the numerical advantage for more than 45′ that the fans have already lost patience of only seeing ties in this championship, and with an offensive with an out of tune tune, mainly from the eleven paces.

Chivas de Guadalajara has been given the chance to score from the fateful point in the Akron Stadiumbut each time he has missed them, the last to do so was the striker Alexis Vegawho had the glory at 75′, but by aggressively hitting the one with segments ended up breaking the crossbar and the aspirations of the rojiblanco team to register their first victory in the Opening 2022.

The 0-0 caused the team’s barristas to demonstrate in the stands, although the shouts were not for the players or for the coach Ricardo Cadena, rather for Amaury Vergara, whom they called in an ugly way and point out as the main person responsible for this losing streak.

“Amaury son of a p…”, was heard in the stands. Chivas is out of the reclassification zone by adding five points out of a possible eighteen. For the next week they will visit Mazatlan gunboatspenultimate in the standings and without any win so far.