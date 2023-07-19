The eagles of america they are serious about the title of the Opening 2023 and they want to have the best players in their ranks, so in this summer market Julián Quiñones and Kevin Álvarez have already been made, who stand out in their positions but it seems that they have not yet closed the portfolio because they can go for another element of international stature as Cesar Montes.

Those from Coapa would be analyzing the possibility of repatriating the Rayados squad to be able to put together a competitive team and more than in the defensive zone where they have the most problems. According to ESPN journalist John Sutcliffe, things would be very good

way to achieve it.

César Montes in his presentation with Espanyol just a few months ago | Photo: EFE

“America goes for César Montes, after the Gold Cup he has to return to Barcelona. There is an offer, I understand that César wants America and America wants César, and they are on a very good path”, he commented. Given this, the possibility opens for the “Cachorro” to return to Liga MX just one year after arriving in Spain.

César Montes had a good season personally in the Spanish football managing to keep ownership with Espanyol de Barcelona but in the group he had a relegation to the second division, a fact that has hinted that he can change clubs the following season but there is no confirmed offer at the moment.