Blue Cross is currently in the eighth position of the general table in it Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MXwith Ricardo Ferretti as technical director. Despite being in the reclassification zone, the “Tuca” He already has his continuity in the club secure and has begun to plan the reinforcements for the following season.

In the front area, the players Gonzalo Carneiro, michael estrada and Ivan Morales have not managed to convince with their performances, so in the ferris wheel they are looking for an effective attacker.

One of the options is Juan Ignacio Dinenno, striker for the Pumas de la UNAMfor whom Blue Cross would have to pay one termination clause of about 6 million dollars and comply with the salary of the Argentine forward, which is around 900 thousand dollars annually.

Another option to strengthen the forward of the light blue team is Julian Quinonesreferent in the attack of the Atlas and author of 10 goals in the current tournament. The closing of the Closing 2023 will be fundamental to the aspirations of Blue Crossregardless of the stage in which he stays in the tournament.