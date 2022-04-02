San Luis Potosí, Mexico.- Venezuelan Jhon Murillo scored his second goal of the tournament this Friday to give victory to Athletic San Luis 1-0 over Mazatlán FC at the start of the twelfth day of the Grita México Clausura 2022 of Liga MX, which became the second win for the team from Potosí at home.

Murillo is the second Venezuelan with the most goals in the Clausura 2022 of the MX Leaguebehind Fernando Aristeguieta, from Puebla, who has scored five goals, four away from tying the Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac, leader of the tournament’s scorers.

The Mazatlan FC The attack began in the first half with a free kick taken by Eduard Bello, which was rejected by the Argentine goalkeeper Marcelo Barovero. After that, the saint Louis dominated the duel, but Uruguayan goalkeeper Nicolás Vikonis saved Mazatlán by stopping shots from Javier Güemez, at 42, and his compatriot Facundo Waller, at 45+2.

Read more: Liga MX: Gallos Blancos will sign a new loan contract for the Corregidora Stadium despite a one-year sanction without an audience

In a second half that stood out for constant fouls that cut the game short and a conservative stance from both teams, a defensive error allowed the Athletic San Luis get ahead on the scoreboard. At 70′, the Uruguayan Juan Manuel Sanabria hit a service from midfield to the area where Murillo beat his marker to cross a shot to Vikonis and make it 1-0.

The result raised Atlético San Luis to eleventh place in the classification of the MX League with 13 points getting into the fight for a ticket to the playoff positions, while the Mazatlan FCremained at the bottom of the table with only one point.

Read more: Liga MX: Eduardo Aguirre assures that Santos worked well during the FIFA Date for the closing of the tournament

The victory against the Cañoneros meant the second triumph of the Athletic San Luis at home during the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX Leaguealso managed for the first time in the contest to string together consecutive wins at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium, since in their previous home match on date 10 they beat Puebla 2-1.