Aguascalientes.- Necaxa and Atlético de San Luis played the first match of the 2023 Liga MX Clausura at the Victoria Stadium, which ended 2-3 in favor of André Jardine’s pupils after a gloomy first half that there was not much to highlight unlike the plugin.

Graduated in Communication from the Centro Universitario Internacional de México, Campus Ecatepec II. I began my professional career at Grupo Imagen Multimedia within the team of the Radio RMX 98.5 station. I wrote for the Excelsior newspaper and supported the production of the Adrenalina program. I narrate soccer 7 and Liga TDP in streaming with the sports broadcasting group Vive Siete and with a year of experience in Sports Debate.

see more