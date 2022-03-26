Athletic San Luis He has not stopped working on this FIFA Date, as they seek to return at a good pace to face their commitment on Day 12 of the Clausura 2022 tournament against Mazatlán FC in Liga MX.

The Potosí team knows how important it is to keep the game in order to establish a good game on its return to the actions of the highest circuit, which is why this day they played a friendly match against Zacatecas where they won by a score of 2-1.

The Potosí team urgently needs to start winning in the contest, since it is ranked 16th with 10 units, only two places from the basement of Clausura 2022. For the moment, the team has had to battle in the past days and that It’s making it difficult for you to be in a good place.

Read more: Liga MX: Diego Medina exposed the benefits of having a strategist like Eduardo Fentanes

Although his duel before Mazatlan FC It is vital, since they are facing the last team of the contest and beating them means moving even further away from last place and starting to tear up the classification zone positions a bit.

It will be next Friday when the Potosí team receives at home, the Alfonso Lastras Stadium to Mazatlán FC at 8:00 p.m. from Sinaloa and at 9:00 p.m. from central Mexico.

Atlético San Luis comes from a painful defeat against Gallos Blancos de Querétaro on the last date, which was played at the Morelos Stadium, after the violent events between the Gallos and Rojinegros del Atlas bars in Corregidora.

For its part, the Sinaloa team is still unable to lift the anchor in the regular phase after falling last day with a score of 2-1 against Esmeraldas del León at the El Kraken Stadium.

Read more: Liga MX: A paltry contribution! Forwards of Xolos Tijuana are left to duty in the CL2022

It will definitely be a desperate matchup that will be staged in San Luis with two teams that are trying at all costs to maintain hopes of continuing in the fight. That is why this week they will continue with their hard work in the tactical scheme and physically in the gym.