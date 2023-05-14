Forced to win by three goals to advance to the semifinals, this weekend the Atlético San Luis and the Toluca will face América and Tigres, respectively, in the second leg of their quarterfinal qualifiers of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 tournament.

The first semifinalist will leave this Saturday from the field of the BBVA stadium, the Rayados del Monterrey and the Guerreros del Santos Laguna will try to break Wednesday’s goalless draw at the Corona stadium.

He Saints The Uruguayan technical director Pablo Repetto needs to win by any score because the global tie would give the pass to Monterrey led by the Mexican coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich, who was the leader in the regular phase of the Clausura 2023 of the MX League.

On Wednesday, the Atlético San Luis He could not take advantage of his local status at the Alfonso Lastras stadium where América defeated him 3-1. This Saturday the team from San Luis Potosí will take to the field of the Azteca stadium with the obligation to beat the Águilas del América by three goals difference.

During the regular phase of the tournament, Atlético did not win a single game due to that difference and at America they did not score three goals against him in any game.

On Thursday, the Toluca they were beaten 4-1 by the Tigres at the Universitario stadium and to recover from that defeat on Sunday they would have to win by three goals at home at the Nemesio Diez stadium.

“We have to do the shoulder, there is no impossible,” said Ignacio Ambriz, technical director of Toluca ahead of the second leg. “Nothing is easy in life, there are 90, 95 minutes that we must play very intelligently,” added the Mexican coach who is under pressure to avoid his third consecutive elimination at the head of the Red Devils.

Toluca players after the loss against Tigres/Jam Media

The fourth and last ticket for the semifinals of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League It will be defined by Chivas del Guadalajara and the atlas foxesSunday at Akron Stadium.

In the first leg held on Thursday at the Jalisco stadium, the Atlas Mexican coach Benjamín Mora beat Guadalajara 1-0, led by Serbian technical director Veljko Paunovic, who trusts the reaction of Rebaño Sagrado. “I have no doubt that it can be traced back, it’s in our hands and even the disadvantage is good for us because it doesn’t allow us to speculate, we have to win,” said Paunovic.