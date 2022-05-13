Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Atlas imposed a blow of authority at the Akron Stadium after beating Chivas de Guadalajara 1-2, which again conceded defeat but at the least indicated moment, since it will have to row against the current next weekend to give it return to history and direct the course towards the semifinals.

Those led by Ricardo Cadena left motivated from the first seconds. On two similar occasions, Roberto Alvarado tried to shoot Camilo Vargas on the wing, however his two shots crossed despite having space to hurt the rival.

Although Chivas owned the ball, Atlas found a way to take advantage of his chances to defeat Miguel Jiménez, both through Ángel Jeremy Márquez (28′ and 44′), who found himself in the area to invoke the ball at the goal. of the herd and make the Academy take a superb lead in the first leg.

The 2-0 caused damage to the rojiblancos, he had to react in time because he was forced to turn the result around to recover the flight prior to the return leg at the Jalisco Stadium, Cristian ‘Chico’ Calderón managed to discount the 54′ moments later of the failure of Julius Caesar Furch.

In a corner kick in favor of Chivas there was a double touch and in each one the ‘Chicote’ had been coming back, however the second was made by Edgar Zaldívar, so there was no reason to annul his score which makes the team less strong. objective of the Verde Valle club for the second match of the series.

The rest of the game looked dramatic with an Atlas that went back but held the result to be nothing to eliminate his arch-rival who came into this first game as the favorite to win but received a severe cut that will have to heal in the 90 ‘ endings.

Atlas starts his defense for the title in a good way, he will need to draw or win to be in the semifinals, Chivas has to win by two difference to eliminate his staunch rival who will come strong and will try to make an intelligent game to try to liquidate the red and white box as soon as possible.