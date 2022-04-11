Located in fourth place in the general table of the tournament Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 of the MX Leaguethe red and black del Atlas have 22 points obtained, product of six wins, four draws and three losses, but they are located in the zone of classification facing the grand partye of the maximum Mexican football circuit.

After the 2-1 win over Rayos del NecaxaThursday on the field of Jalisco Stadiumthose led by Diego Coca they added 3 valuable units in their aspirations to keep alive the dream of going in search of their third title in history and the two-time championship in short tournaments.

It will be on Thursday, April 14, when the foxes will receive some weak Cannoneers of the Mazatlan FC on the field of the “Colossus” of the Calzada Independencia, where they will try to take advantage of their status as locals and in the process further sink those from the port, who are located in penultimate position with just 9 units.

Subsequently, the end of the season for those of The academy It will be on the 15th date in front of the scratched of Monterey in the BBVA Stadiumthey will go to “Hell” to face the Red Devils of the Toluca in the 16th, and they will close at home some dangerous tigers from UANL, serious candidates for the title.

