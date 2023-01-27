Guadalajara Jalisco.- Atlas ends his activity for the month of January without a loss to his credit after saving, in the Jalisco stadiumthe matched 2-2 against Saints Lagoonat the beginning of matchday 4 of this Clausura 2023 Liga MX tournament.

After restoring the game, after the strong clash between Anderson Santamaria Y Harold Preciadothe visit hit first on the Pearl Tapatia with the cross shot of Javier Correain an action that the Foxes demanded a foul by Preciado himself on Santamaría that the referee allowed to continue.

When analyzing the play, the VAR did not annul the goal of the Warriors and so they went to rest. In the second half came the first outburst from the locals with the whipping of Jonathan Herrerawhich left without any possibility to Carlos Acevedo.

Nevertheless, Saints Lagoon recovered the advantage minutes later with the annotation of Juan Bruneta. Just like the shot Javier Correathe Argentinian crossed the ball to leave it out of the reach of Camilo Vargas to get back on top.

Santos let go of victory

middle jam

Atlas de Guadalajara rowed against the current to respond immediately with a superb header from Julian Quinones then anticipate the perfect service of Jaziel Martinez to match the result, 2-2, and add one more point in this start of Closure.

Atlas got the tie in Jalisco

middle jam

We recommend you read

The Rojinegros add five figures in three games played. For their part, the albiverdes are with seven in the general sub-leadership. Next week atlas jugatá his pending match against Toluca in it Jaliscowhile Saints Lagoon will receive America in it TSM.