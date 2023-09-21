Guadalajara Jalisco.- Edyairth Ortega, mexican soccer player 27 years old, who was separated from the first team of the Rojinegros del Atlas, by a suspicious doping case since last December, on Tuesday he received a heavy four-year punishment for World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) for its acronym in English) by being positive.

Sadly the career of Edyairth Ortega will be truncated due to the positive analytical result for a substance to increase muscle mass. Hours after the resolution, the player himself shared how he found out about this complicated situation.

«I found out from a call from the club. They marked me and asked me what I had gotten into, what happened. And I didn’t know anything, I mean, what are you talking about, I don’t understand anything. The next day, at training time, was when they grabbed me and started questioning me,” he revealed in an interview for the podcast David Medrano.

Edyairth Ortega breaks the silence about his doping

Twitter David Medrano

In view of testing positive for doping, Edyairth Ortega was separated from the Atlas Red-and-Blackwho sent the result of his youth player to the General Secretariat of the Federationwho did the same to the World Anti-Doping Agency awaiting its determination announced this week.

Edyairth Ortega playing against Cruz Azul

jam media

At that time the mexican player stopped training with him Guadalajara teamhe was even refused to do the same with another team of professional soccer that was affiliated with the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA).

The last time Edyairth Ortega played a game with Atlas Red-and-Black It happened in October of the previous year.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.