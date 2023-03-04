Tijuana Baja California.- Guadalajara Atlas tied for the third time as a visitor in this Clausura 2023 of Liga MX by drawing 1-1 against Xolos of Tijuana in it hot stadiumin the duel corresponding to day 10.

The people from Guadalajara, being at the same level as the frontiers, did not hold the game ball for a long time, but they were the first to score in the kennel when Jeremy Marquez made an effort to stretch out his leg and touch the ball that reached the feet of Julius Caesar Furch.

The Argentine just had to define within the 6-yard zone to lead the visitors 0-1 over 16′. The pack warned in the first instance with a broken shot from the Canadian, Lucas Cavalliniwho appeared at the exact moment to even the score.

In a set tactic play, leonel lopez he dribbled the ball from the corner Nicholas Diaz manages to comb the first post for the arrival of the Forward who celebrates his first goal with the jersey of the Xoloitzcuintlesand the first after his return in the mexican league.

Julio Furch opened the scoring

middle jam

Atlas forgave the Tijuanenses minutes before when, based on walls Brian Lozano He got into the middle of the defenders to take a left-footed shot that was heading for the door, but Antonio Rodriguez He had an extraordinary reaction to cover the ‘Egg’ shot with one hand.

Lucas Cavallini debuted with Tijuana

In the plugin, the Foxes got a little closer to the rival gate to figure out Toño’ Rodríguezwho finished with seven saves, one ball won through the air, fourteen successful passes and three effective clearances in this game.

The tie does not serve the two teams much. Tijuana will be tenth with eleven points and Atlas He will be with nine in the thirteenth box, outside the repechage zone. in the next day Xolos visit to Saints Lagoon and the Academy welcomes Lion.