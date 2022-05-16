The Rojinegros del Atlas became the third semi-finalists of the tournament Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 of the MX League After drawing in the second leg of the quarter finals which was played in Jalisco Stadium at Chivas of the Guadalajara with a score of 1-1 (3-a overall). Hannibal Chala was the scorer of Atlas at minute 45+4 and Jose Juan Macias by Chiverío at 88′.

The actions

With the advantage on the global scoreboard, the red and black del Atlas jumped onto the playing field of the “Colossus” of Calzada Independencia with their sights set on qualifying for the semifinal. The foxes were the ones who had the most shots on goal, but the Sacred Flock he had possession of the ball for the longest time during the first half.

Roberto Alvarado proposed by the Chiverío Jam Media

Very few emotions, some fouls and the injury of the Chiverío goalkeeper, Miguel Jimenez caused the early change by that of Raul Gudinoat 35′.

Although those led by Diego Coca had everything in their favor, a defensive error caused Aldo Rocha recovered the ball in midfield, he launched a long line towards the left sector where he found Hannibal Chalawho shot from his left foot into the corner and opened the scoring at 45’+4.

In the plugin, Richard Chain made further modifications; but, at 69′ Jermy marquez left La Academia with 10, after an elbow to the face of Sergio Flores while they searched for the ball in the air.

Camilo Vargas defended the goal of the Zorros Jam Media tooth and nail

However, The fury resisted the attacks of a Sacred Flock that tried in any way to harm the arc of the “Colombian Superhero” Camilo Vargas. Suddenly, Jose Juan Macias He received a pass from outside the area to turn around and finish off at 88′ and bring the Flock closer; however, he was not going to reach them.

José Juan Macías approached the Flock Jam Media

Thus, after defeating the Guadalajara in the 240th edition of Classic Tapatiothe Atlas It is the third team classified to the semifinals together with the Águilas del America and the Tuzos of Pachuca. Missing a semi-finalist who will leave the series between tigers of the UANL and the Cement Machine of the Blue Cross.