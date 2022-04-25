The champion Atlas of Guadalajara remains firm on the path of defending his title and becoming a two-time champion in the MX Leagueonce they have been placed in the fourth position of the general table and depend on themselves to finish in that position to advance directly to the final phase that places them in the quarterfinals.

Colombians Julián Quiñones, with a brace, and goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, with four saves, were the key players for the champion Atlas beat Toluca 4-2 this Sunday and will be placed in fourth position in the general table in search of advancing directly to the quarterfinals of Liga MX, since a few days ago it secured at least its pass to the final phase .

In the continuation of the sixteenth day, the penultimate of the regular phase of Clausura 2022, Aldo Rocha and the Argentine Julius Furch were the other scorers of the Rojinegros. Chilean Valber Huerta and Isaías Violante converted for Toluca, who suffered the expulsion of Colombian Oscar Vanegas at minute 57.

Julio Furch celebrating his goal with Atlas against Toluca/Jam Media

The Atlas by reaching fourth position in the general table at the end of day 16 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX Leaguedepends on himself and has in his hands the opportunity to close the regular phase within the first four places, a situation that he will seek to close at home when he hosts the Tigres next Saturday, since a win and even a draw along with some combinations of results would keep them in that position.

Atlas Opposite will not have an easy synod, because the group led by Miguel Herrera is in second place and has shown good football during the contest, although in the last two weeks it suffered two defeats, so they will arrive injured to face the Foxes on the last day of the Grita México Clausura 2022 of the MX League.