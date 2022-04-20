The activity of Day 15 of the tournament Closure 2022 continues this Wednesday, April 20, and one of the most outstanding commitments is the match between Rayados de Monterrey and Atlas. The two teams are tied on points and the winner will manage to stay in the direct Liguilla zone.

However, the panorama does not look favorable for the red and blacks, who historically do not have good results visiting the Sultana del Norte. In fact, overall Atlas have only 4 wins in 30 away games against scratchedthe last in the regular phase in the tournament winter 2000.

On that occasion, the two teams met on Matchday 15 and the Guadalajarans won 5-2, with goals from Norberto Castillo, Juan Pablo Rodríguez, Daniel Osorno, César Andrade and Miguel Zepeda, with Ricardo La Volpe on the bench. While in the case of Monterrey, his coach at that meeting was the Spanish Benedict Floro and Antonio de Nigris and Gastón Obledo scored.

Since then, the Atlas has 15 losses and 8 draws at home to Rayados, in addition to one more win. However, the latter occurred in the first leg of the 2014 Apertura tournament quarterfinals, in which the Foxes won by the slightest difference thanks to Luis Caballero’s goal, with Thomas Boy as a technician.

So almost 8 years have passed since the last general victory of the Guadalajara in Monterrey territory, and 21 and a half years since their last victory in the regular phase of the MX League. For the Closing 2022, Diego Cocawho was as a player in that 5-2 victory, will seek to end his team’s losing streak but now from the bench.

The match between Atlas and Rayados de Monterrey is scheduled for this Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. in central Mexico, 8:00 p.m. in Sinaloa, and it will be the last match of this day’s activity in the Matchday 15.