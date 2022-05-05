Something that has characterized the foxes of the Atlas throughout the last two Mexican soccer championships has been the defensive solidity of the team. The fury has become a competitive and constant team in the fight for the upper part of the overall table. As a result, The academy has accessed directly; within the first four places, to the last two editions of the leagueplus a third time in which they obtained their ticket through the playoffs in the Closure 2021.

The constancy of red and black during the last soccer year can be seen reflected in the low number of goals that the Guadalajara team has allowed in this period of time. In 34 matches played during the two recent regular championships, the Rojinegros have only conceded 25 goals, with América having 27 and Monterey with 33 as the next best record teams on the list.

During the opening 2021, the Foxes saw their frame surpassed 10 times only and a total of 15 times during the current contest. In turn, in what was the leagueafter the Zorros only received 5 goals in 6 games played, which helped the Perla Tapatía to finish the final phase of the tournament as the absolute monarchs of the competition.

In the same way, Camilo Vargasbastion of the team in obtaining the title, accumulates a total of 17 unbeaten goals during the regular phase and Liguilla in the last two tournaments, being one of the goalkeepers in the competition with the best statistics in this area.