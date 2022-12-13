On the first anniversary of the second title of MX League obtained by the Foxes on December 12, 2021, the Jalisco Stadium hosted the start of the SKY Cup between the Rojinegros de Atlas and Santos Laguna.

This Monday’s game was the first meeting of Benjamin Mora as Atlas coach in front of his fans at the Jalisco Stadium, and with which they will seek to return to the forefront of Liga MX in the Clausura 2023, after a bad tournament in which they were in the last places last tournament after reaching the two-time championship

After 90 minutes of showing themselves superior to the rival on the field of play, displaying colorful football and generating the most dangerous occasions in the match, those from La Academia del Futbol Mexicano drew goalless with Los Guerreros on what was the first date of the December championship.

Atlas and Santos drew goalless at the Jalisco Stadium in the SKY Cup/@AtlasFC

Apart from keeping the goal at zero and that the red and black defense has exhibited a defensive professorship, the duel against the Laguneros presented the return to the courts of the Captain of La Furia, Aldo Rochawho returned to see minutes after being absent during the closing of the last contest due to an injury to the right rear thigh.

The Atlas will see action again next Saturday, December 17, when they travel to the Sultana del Norte to face the UANL Tigers at the University Stadium, in what will be the second date of the SKY Cup, a tournament that the Foxes play in preparation for the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League.