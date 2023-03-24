He Guadalajara Atlas It continues to prepare for the friendly match that it will have next Sunday in the United States against Monterrey in the Liga MX break for the FIFA Date, but the red and black team took the time to spend time with their fans during a training session preparing for the duel against Scratched.

This Wednesday the Guadalajara Atlas lived a special day, because he transferred his training to Tlajomulco de Zuniga, Jalisco. The Foxes were summoned to the Red and Black Burrow to go from there to said municipality, where they were received by La Fiel, who was present in large numbers.

The venue for the practice was the Mariano Otero Sports Unit, which was packed with thousands of Rojinegros fans who came to spend time with their players.

This event started with greetings from the members of the Atlas to all attendees and after that began the training led by Benjamin Moraduring the same the followers of La Furia did not stop singing the famous songs and shouting cheers for each one of those who make up the La Academia squad.

Once the practice was over, the Municipal President of the Government of Tlajomulco, Engineer Salvador Zamora Zamora, went to the center of the field to meet with the Red and Black DirectiveStaff and players, whom he recognized for their successes, he wished luck for the upcoming dates and thanked them for being present at this important event.

To conclude with this special moment, all the players of Atlas they went to where La Fiel was, who completely surrounded the field, in that meeting the exchange of presents, greetings, photographs and autographs could be appreciated.

Prior to the break due to the FIFA Date, Atlas has placed itself in twelfth position in the general table with 12 points after two wins, six draws and four losses in the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League. For date 13 of the contest, the Zorros will receive Chivas on April 1 in one more edition of the Clásico Tapatío, a meeting where they will seek victory to stay in the playoff zone.