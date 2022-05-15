The champion Atlas and the UANL Tigres will receive this Sunday Chivas and Cruz Azul respectively in the second legs of the quarterfinals, with everything in their favor to access the semifinals of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League.

After winning by one goal on Thursday as visitors, Atlas and tigers they will play in their stadiums, where they can afford to lose by a bit and still qualify for the phase of the four best in Liga MX, because in that case the series would be tied and they would go to the semifinals for better position in the table of the regular phase.

With the best defense in the championship, tied with Pachuca, the Atlas The Argentine coach Diego Cocca has left good feelings in the defense of his league title and this Sunday he will try to stand up well, be patient and try to goad the defense of the Sacred Flock with attacks from Colombian Julián Quiñones and Argentine Julio Furch.

Comparison between Atlas and Chivas prior to the second leg/@LigaBBVAMX

In the first leg matchup of the quarterfinals of the MX Leaguethe Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas was key in the victory of the Atlas and Cocca is counting on it to be important to stop Chivas’ offense, the third best of the season, led by Alexis Vega.

A couple of hours later, the tigers of the French striker André Pierre Gignac will go out to liquidate the unstable Blue Crosswhich on Thursday suffered its sixth loss at home, 0-1, and will have to show its best performance of the year, if it intends to reach the semifinals.

Although he usually plays well at the Universitario stadium, home of the tigers, the Blues have had a tournament of ups and downs; they have four games without a win, in which they have lost twice and tied twice and they will have to cling to their good defense to stop Gignac, Colombian Luis Quiñones and Paraguayan Carlos González.

tigersled by Miguel Herrera, shows the second best offense in the MX League, with 30 goals in the regular phase, 11 of them from Gignac, who will come out to finish off the Blues, who needed to win by two goals at home. Cruz Azul has lacked efficiency in attack and this Sunday, either change that trend, or it will be eliminated.