The Bravos of FC Juárez and the red and black of the Atlas tied 1-1 at the culmination of the Day 14 of the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX which was played on the field of the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium. Anderson Santamaria he gave so much to the Bravos with own goal at minute 41while Julian Quinones opened the scoring for the foxes to the 4′.

The actions

The match began with a clear opportunity for the Bravosby getting a corner kick at minute 1but the goalkeeper Atlas, Camilo Vargas He stopped the shot from the bottom. To the 4‘, Julian Quinones He finished off with a header in the heart of the area, but the ball went off the side.

Went to 6′ when Julian Quinones he received the one from gajos inside the area, chested it down and sent a powerful shot to beat Alfredo Talavera and place the first for the red and black. Nevertheless, Jesús Dueñas left the border team with one less after being reprimanded at 33′ and 36′ He received the yellow card again, a situation that made him expel.

Bravos insisted in order to reach the tie, they remained firm in their attack, until minutes before the halftime whistle, when 41′ Alan Medina headed, the ball was deflected by Anderson Santamaria, hit the post and the rebound caused it to end up being sent into the nets. However, Mathias Fernandez left nine at Bravos when saying something to referee Adonai Escobedo.

Already in the second time the changes arrived, Atlas he had a few tries on his shots, but they managed to bear fruit. As game time elapses, the Bravos They realized that they could not play from their area, so they opted for long strokes to open the field of play; the Rojinegros, for their part, felt comfortable.

Nevertheless, at 77′ Brian Lozano left the Rojinegros with 10Despite this, they knew how to maintain their balance and control of the ball. At 87′, Mario Osuna launched a powerful shot that passed to one side of the arch of Camilo Vargas. At 90’+2, Braves he had one last chance in a corner kick that was rejected by the red and black defense.

With this draw 1-1, Atlas is located in the 13th place and Braves in 14th place, both tied with 14 points.