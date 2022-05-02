Arturo ‘Palermo’ Ortíz established himself as the player Andrés Lillini used the most in the regular phase with the UNAM Pumas in the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament.

The defender became the player with the most minutes played on the university team in the regular phase with a total of 1,449. This is a reward for the great confidence that was gained by the Argentine strategist.

Ortíz came to the team to make up for the absence left by Johan Vásquez who emigrated to Serie A with Genoa and did very well by earning a position in the central defense of the team of the UNAM Cougars.

His good performance in the regular phase with the Pumas by ‘Palermo Ortíz, caught the attention of Gerardo Martino who summoned him to the Mexican team to play against Guatemala in the United States.

Martino has made it clear that he has his eyes on the Pumas defender, who could reach the final list of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Arturo Ortíz can be of great help in El Tri since he is a young player with a lot of strength in his position.

What’s coming for ‘Palermo’ Ortíz is to face the second leg of the Concachampions final this Wednesday against the Seattle Sounders and be able to be crowned champions and get a pass to the Club World Cup.

Likewise, another of the players within the university campus who was able to complete the 17 days of the tournament by participating was the Brazilian striker Rogerio de Oliveira. The ‘carioca’ attacker played each and every one of the dates of the tournament, although he added a total of 1221 minutes on the pitch.