San Luis Potosí.- América falls in love with its fans on Valentine’s Day after capitalizing on Atlético de San Luis at the Alfonso Lastras stadium. Henry Martín is the player most sought after by the public, converting his second double in the 2023 Liga MX Clausura, which places him on the list of the club’s 10 all-time scorers.
Graduated in Communication from the Centro Universitario Internacional de México, Campus Ecatepec II. I began my professional career at Grupo Imagen Multimedia within the team of the Radio RMX 98.5 station. I wrote for the Excelsior newspaper and supported the production of the Adrenalina program. I narrate soccer 7 and Liga TDP in streaming with the sports broadcasting group Vive Siete and with a year of experience in Sports Debate.
