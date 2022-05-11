Pachuca, Hidalgo.- The path of the super leader Tuzos del Pachuca will begin in this league of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX. Atlético de San Luis will be their first test towards reaching the final of the tournament and the support of the public and directors begins to sound within hours of the first chapter.

Fans of the team from Hidalgo trust that it will be the opportunity to return to a final after a superb campaign at the head of Uruguayan Guillermo Almada, who arrived for this championship after finishing his project with Santos Laguna.

On Wednesday he will enter the Alfonso Lastras field and next Saturday he will receive the rojiblancos at the Hidalgo Stadium, the venue where they imposed their authority throughout the regular phase and now they will do everything possible to keep it a complicated fiefdom for their opponents.

The board of Club Pachuca awaits the institution’s seventh title and through a promotional video, President Armando Martínez dedicated a few words to the first team that finished with 38 points after a balance of 12 wins, two draws and three losses.

“Dear fans, these have been months full of challenges, emotions and great moments, our team has given us an incredible season, full of work, intensity, commitment and passion, but behind the great results there are also great efforts”.

“We have created our own and bet on them, on young people who grew up with these colors and today show us their inexhaustible talent. Together we have made an unbreakable team, which is strengthened every day by their support and talent, and that is how we together to this final phase with the intact illusion of reaching the top, with you hand in hand because Pachuca is you and Pachuca is all of us”, concludes the president of the club.

We recommend you read

Tuzos will visit the Alfonso Lastras Stadium next Wednesday, May 11 at 7:00 p.m. (Mexico time) 6:00 p.m. (Culiacán time). The game can be seen on cable television, the sports network ESPN will be in charge of broadcasting the game.